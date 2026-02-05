3d AA Bn. Marines Conduct ACV Well Deck Operations Aboard USS Ashland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2026) - A U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicle attached to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, prepares to depart the well deck aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during Ashland’s well deck operations certification off the California coast, Jan. 25, 2026. Task Force Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)