    Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution [Image 3 of 13]

    Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution

    KOROR, PALAU

    01.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing prepare for takeoff aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Palau, Jan. 19, 2025. Palmetto Reach is designed to validate long-range readiness in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 21:34
    Photo ID: 9514868
    VIRIN: 260119-F-LH008-1050
    Resolution: 5815x2147
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: KOROR, PW
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS

    14 AS
    Low Level Flying
    C-17
    Palmetto Reach

