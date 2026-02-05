Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Nathan Bouford and Airman 1st Class Cody Keenum, 14th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, sit, tethered to the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Jan. 19, 2026. Palmetto Reach challenged teams to maintain flying operations far from home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)