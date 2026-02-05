(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution [Image 10 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution

    PALAU

    01.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Senior Nathan Bouford and Airman 1st Class Cody Keenum, 14th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, sit, tethered to the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Jan. 19, 2026. Palmetto Reach challenged teams to maintain flying operations far from home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 21:34
    Photo ID: 9514860
    VIRIN: 260119-F-LH008-2547
    Resolution: 6048x2592
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: PW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution
    Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution
    Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution
    Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution
    Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution
    Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution
    Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution
    Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution
    Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution
    Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution
    Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution
    Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution
    Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    14 AS
    Low Level Flying
    C-17
    Palmetto Reach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery