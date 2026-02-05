U.S. Air Force Airmen sit, tethered to the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Jan. 19, 2026. Palmetto Reach challenged teams to maintain high-tempo flying operations far from home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)
This work, Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.