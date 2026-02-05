Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody Keenum, 14th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, on-loads an advanced transportable galley lavatory system onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Palau, Jan. 19, 2025. Crews executed missions with limited infrastructure and increased reliance on personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)
|01.19.2026
|02.09.2026 21:34
|9514867
|260119-F-LH008-1023
|5249x2250
|2.53 MB
|KOROR, PW
|0
|0
