    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution [Image 2 of 13]

    Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution

    KOROR, PALAU

    01.19.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody Keenum, 14th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, on-loads an advanced transportable galley lavatory system onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Palau, Jan. 19, 2025. Crews executed missions with limited infrastructure and increased reliance on personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 21:34
    Location: KOROR, PW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    14 AS
    Low Level Flying
    C-17
    Palmetto Reach

