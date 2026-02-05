Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260209-N-EG735-1061 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Feb. 9, 2026) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), stand by as a U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 11, lands on the flight deck, Feb. 9, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)