260209-N-EG735-1025 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Feb. 9, 2026) A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 11, makes its approach to land on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Feb. 9, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)
This work, Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SA Chase McDaniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.