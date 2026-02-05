(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 5]

    Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    260209-N-EG735-1025 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Feb. 9, 2026) A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 11, makes its approach to land on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Feb. 9, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 19:44
    This work, Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SA Chase McDaniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Underway
    Aviation
    Fligth Ops

