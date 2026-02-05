Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260209-N-EG735-1025 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Feb. 9, 2026) A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 11, makes its approach to land on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Feb. 9, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)