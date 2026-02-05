Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260209-N-EG735-1021 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Feb. 9, 2026) A Sailor, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), watches a U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 11, make its approach to land on the flight deck, Feb. 9, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)