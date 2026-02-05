Kearsarge Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260209-N-EG735-1033 ATLANTIC OCEAN – (Feb. 9, 2026) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Jaden Lowe, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), directs a U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 11, during flight operations, Feb. 9, 2026. Kearsarge is currently underway conducting Basic phase certifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Chase McDaniel)