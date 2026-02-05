1-57 ADA Supports Dynamic Front 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A German Armed Forces multiple launch rocket system fires alongside Italian and French forces during Exercise Dynamic Front 26 in Capu Midia, Romania, Feb. 9, 2026.



Dynamic Front 26 is the U.S. Army’s premier fires interoperability exercise in Europe, bringing together multinational forces to integrate offensive and defensive fires and strengthen readiness.



(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins)