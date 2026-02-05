A Soldier from 1-57 ADA prepare the Avenger weapons system for firing during Dynamic Front 26 on Feb. 9, 2026, in Capu Midia, Romania.
Dynamic Front 26 is the U.S. Army’s premier fires interoperability exercise in Europe, bringing together multinational forces to integrate offensive and defensive fires and strengthen readiness.
(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 16:52
|Photo ID:
|9514428
|VIRIN:
|260208-A-KX519-2773
|Resolution:
|6167x4111
|Size:
|6.78 MB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-57 ADA Supports Dynamic Front 26 [Image 21 of 21], by MAJ Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.