    1-57 ADA Supports Dynamic Front 26 [Image 18 of 21]

    1-57 ADA Supports Dynamic Front 26

    ROMANIA

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Soldiers from 1-57 ADA receive a range safety brief and prepare the Avenger weapons system for firing during Dynamic Front 26 on Feb. 9, 2026, in Capu Midia, Romania.

    Dynamic Front 26 is the U.S. Army’s premier fires interoperability exercise in Europe, bringing together multinational forces to integrate offensive and defensive fires and strengthen readiness.

    (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 16:52
    Photo ID: 9514435
    VIRIN: 260208-A-KX519-9379
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 10 MB
    Location: RO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-57 ADA Supports Dynamic Front 26, by MAJ Alexander Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    ShieldOfVictory
    NATO

