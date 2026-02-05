1-57 ADA Supports Dynamic Front 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A MANPADS weapon operator from 1-57 ADA displays his Stinger missile during Dynamic Front 26 on Feb. 9, 2026, in Capu Midia, Romania.



Dynamic Front 26 is the U.S. Army’s premier fires interoperability exercise in Europe, bringing together multinational forces to integrate offensive and defensive fires and strengthen readiness.



(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins)