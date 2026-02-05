Connecticut National Guard hosts Career and Retention fair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Representatives from civilian employers speak with Connecticut Army National Guard soldiers during a Crossroads retention and career event at the Governor William A. O’Neill Armory, Hartford, Connecticut, Feb. 7, 2025. The Crossroads event connected Soldiers with employment, education, and transition resources while supporting retention and long-term force readiness across the Connecticut Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Juan Perez.)