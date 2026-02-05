(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Connecticut National Guard hosts Career and Retention fair [Image 3 of 3]

    Connecticut National Guard hosts Career and Retention fair

    HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    Representatives from civilian employers speak with Connecticut Army National Guard soldiers during a Crossroads retention and career event at the Governor William A. O’Neill Armory, Hartford, Connecticut, Feb. 7, 2025. The Crossroads event connected Soldiers with employment, education, and transition resources while supporting retention and long-term force readiness across the Connecticut Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Juan Perez.)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 15:41
    Photo ID: 9512852
    VIRIN: 260207-Z-CT123-7045
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, US
    This work, Connecticut National Guard hosts Career and Retention fair [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Emmanuel Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

