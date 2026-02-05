Connecticut National Guard hosts Career and Retention fair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An attendee speaks with a Connecticut State Police state trooper during a crossroads career fair event at the Governor William A. O’Neill Armory, Hartford, Connecticut, Feb. 7, 2025. The event assists soldiers make informed decisions about their civilian careers and their future within the Connecticut National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Juan Perez.)