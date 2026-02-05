Connecticut National Guard hosts Career and Retention fair

Courtesy Photo | A patch representing The Connecticut National Guard 6th Recruiting and Retention Battalion is displayed on a Connecticut guardsman's shoulder during a Crossroads retention and career event at the Governor William A. O’Neill Armory, Hartford, Connecticut, Feb. 7, 2025. The Crossroads event provides soldiers with information and an opportunity to connect with employers to make an informed choice about their future within the Connecticut National Guard as well as their careers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Juan Perez.) see less | View Image Page

The Connecticut Army National Guard hosted a Crossroads retention and career fair event at the Governor William A. O'Neill State Armory on Feb. 7, connecting soldiers, state agencies, and civilian organizations to provide service members with career pathways, education resources, and transition support. The Crossroads event is designed to assist soldiers who are both currently serving as well as those who are out-processing with exploring future career opportunities including civilian employment, continued military service, entrepreneurship, law enforcement and public safety.

“The pathways event is about ensuring that soldiers are informed and supported regardless of which path they choose. Sometimes not every soldier gets spoken to about what opportunities are available to them,” said Sgt. 1st Class Angel Navarro, the Connecticut Army National Guard’s state retention noncommissioned officer. “Here, we bring them together and give them one last opportunity to see what options they have, whether that’s reclassing, changing units, or taking a temporary break and coming back.”

Navarro explained that retention is not solely about keeping soldiers in uniform, but also about taking care of them throughout their transition process. The retention team ensures all soldiers understand their benefits and post-service resources enabling them to make an informed decision

“The point is offering as many opportunities and support systems as possible,” Navarro said. “Even if a soldier decides to get out, we make sure they leave taken care of and with their benefits squared away.”

The Connecticut Army National Guard currently tracks more than 1,200 soldiers approaching their expiration of term of service over the next two years. 38 Soldiers attended the crossroads event and 13 of them chose to extend their service, seven entered the Individual Ready Reserve, and others continued their careers elsewhere. Several partner organizations participated, including the University of Connecticut’s Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans, which supports veterans and Guard service members interested in starting or growing a business.

“The greatest part of this program is the network,” said Meghan William, the University of Connecticut’s Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for Veterans program coordinator, “Veterans go through it together, and our experts continue supporting them long after the program ends.”

The Connecticut State Police also attended, and offered soldiers interested in a career in law enforcement an inside look at life in their uniform. One Connecticut State Trooperemphasized that Soldiers bring discipline, leadership and experience that translate directly into policing.

“National Guard soldiers come in with discipline, fitness, and the ability to follow standards, those are things we don’t have to teach from scratch,” said Connecticut State Police Master Sgt. Matt Aslam. “You’re serving the state in both roles, and soldiers can eventually earn dual retirements.”

Navarro noted that retaining experienced soldiers is critical to maintaining force readiness and preparing the next generation of soldiers.

“When someone with 10 years of experience walks away, that’s 10 years of leadership and knowledge lost,” Navarro explained. “Events like this help preserve that experience and keep the force strong.”