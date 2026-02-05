Connecticut National Guard hosts Career and Retention fair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A patch representing The Connecticut National Guard 6th Recruiting and Retention Battalion is displayed on a Connecticut guardsman's shoulder during a Crossroads retention and career event at the Governor William A. O’Neill Armory, Hartford, Connecticut, Feb. 7, 2025. The Crossroads event provides soldiers with information and an opportunity to connect with employers to make an informed choice about their future within the Connecticut National Guard as well as their careers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Juan Perez.)