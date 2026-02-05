(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Connecticut National Guard hosts Career and Retention fair [Image 1 of 3]

    Connecticut National Guard hosts Career and Retention fair

    HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    A patch representing The Connecticut National Guard 6th Recruiting and Retention Battalion is displayed on a Connecticut guardsman's shoulder during a Crossroads retention and career event at the Governor William A. O’Neill Armory, Hartford, Connecticut, Feb. 7, 2025. The Crossroads event provides soldiers with information and an opportunity to connect with employers to make an informed choice about their future within the Connecticut National Guard as well as their careers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Juan Perez.)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 15:41
    Photo ID: 9512847
    VIRIN: 260207-Z-CT123-1003
    Resolution: 4426x2951
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

