    Service Members Prepare Aircraft at Moffett Field for Super Bowl LX Flyover [Image 7 of 10]

    Service Members Prepare Aircraft at Moffett Field for Super Bowl LX Flyover

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Marco Camacho, fuels craftsman assigned to the 129th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Moffett Field, California, prepares aircraft fuel Feb. 3, 2026, ahead of a planned Super Bowl LX flyover. Camacho ensures aircraft are fully fueled and mission-ready, supporting precise timing and operational requirements. The flyover reflects the daily coordination between aircrew, maintainers, and support personnel that highlights U.S. Air Force and joint aviation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026
    VIRIN: 260204-F-CC148-5525
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Members Prepare Aircraft at Moffett Field for Super Bowl LX Flyover [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    flyover
    Joint service
    129th Rescue Wing in Moffett Air National Guard Base
    SBLXflyover
    SBLX
    joint flyover

