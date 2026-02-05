Service Members Prepare Aircraft at Moffett Field for Super Bowl LX Flyover

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Michael Bradley, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113 at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, prepares an F/A-18 at Moffett Field, California, Feb. 3, 2026, ahead of a planned Super Bowl LX flyover. Bradley is responsible for the operational readiness of the aircraft, helping ensure it meets precise time-on-target requirements for the national anthem. The flyover reflects the daily coordination between aircrew, maintainers, and support personnel that underpins U.S. Navy aviation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)