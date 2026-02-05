(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Service Members Prepare Aircraft at Moffett Field for Super Bowl LX Flyover [Image 6 of 10]

    Service Members Prepare Aircraft at Moffett Field for Super Bowl LX Flyover

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Michael Bradley, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113 at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, prepares an F/A-18 at Moffett Field, California, Feb. 3, 2026, ahead of a planned Super Bowl LX flyover. Bradley is responsible for the operational readiness of the aircraft, helping ensure it meets precise time-on-target requirements for the national anthem. The flyover reflects the daily coordination between aircrew, maintainers, and support personnel that underpins U.S. Navy aviation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 01:30
    Photo ID: 9512143
    VIRIN: 260204-F-CC148-5299
    Resolution: 5205x7287
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Members Prepare Aircraft at Moffett Field for Super Bowl LX Flyover [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    flyover
    Naval Air Station Lemoore
    Joint service
    Super Bowl
    SBLXflyover
    SBLX

