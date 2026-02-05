Service Members Prepare Aircraft at Moffett Field for Super Bowl LX Flyover

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Aviation Administrationman 1st Class Brianna Gomez, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, prepares an F/A-18 at Moffett Field, California, Feb. 3, 2026, ahead of a planned Super Bowl LX flyover. Gomez ensures pilots’ gear is mission-ready, supporting precise timing and operational requirements. The flyover reflects the daily coordination between aircrew, maintainers, and support personnel that highlights U.S. Navy aviation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)