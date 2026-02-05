(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Service Members Prepare Aircraft at Moffett Field for Super Bowl LX Flyover

    Service Members Prepare Aircraft at Moffett Field for Super Bowl LX Flyover

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Navy Aviation Administrationman 1st Class Brianna Gomez, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2 at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, prepares an F/A-18 at Moffett Field, California, Feb. 3, 2026, ahead of a planned Super Bowl LX flyover. Gomez ensures pilots’ gear is mission-ready, supporting precise timing and operational requirements. The flyover reflects the daily coordination between aircrew, maintainers, and support personnel that highlights U.S. Navy aviation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.08.2026 01:30
    Photo ID: 9512145
    VIRIN: 260204-F-CC148-4191
    Resolution: 4732x6625
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Members Prepare Aircraft at Moffett Field for Super Bowl LX Flyover [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    flyover
    Joint service
    pilot gear
    SBLXflyover
    SBLX
    joint flyover

