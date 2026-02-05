Service Members Prepare Aircraft at Moffett Field for Super Bowl LX Flyover

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Marco Camacho, fuels craftsman assigned to the 129th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Moffett Field, California, prepares aircraft fuel Feb. 3, 2026, ahead of a planned Super Bowl LX flyover. Camacho ensures aircraft are fully fueled and mission-ready, supporting precise timing and operational requirements. The flyover reflects the daily coordination between aircrew, maintainers, and support personnel that highlights U.S. Air Force and joint aviation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)