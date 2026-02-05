U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bethany Ransier assumes command of 932nd Maintenance Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Bethany A. Ransier, 932nd Maintenance Group commander, addresses the audience during her assumption of command ceremony, Feb. 7, 2026, Hangar 1, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Ransier thanked the maintainers for their essential service and sacrifice and expressed her excitement to join a team with a specialized and impactful mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)