U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bethany Ransier assumes command of 932nd Maintenance Group

Lt. Col. Bethany Ransier, 932nd Maintenance Group commander, listens to Col. Jeffrey Smith, 932nd Airlift Wing commander, who expressed his confidence in her leadership skills in her next chapter as a commander during her assumption of command ceremony, Feb. 7, 2026, Hangar 1, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The assumption of command ceremony signified the transfer of authority and leadership to an officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)