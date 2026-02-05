Lt. Col. Bethany Ransier, 932nd Maintenance Group commander, listens to Col. Jeffrey Smith, 932nd Airlift Wing commander, who expressed his confidence in her leadership skills in her next chapter as a commander during her assumption of command ceremony, Feb. 7, 2026, Hangar 1, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The assumption of command ceremony signified the transfer of authority and leadership to an officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 20:24
|Photo ID:
|9512019
|VIRIN:
|260207-F-FK467-1238
|Resolution:
|3024x2016
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bethany Ransier assumes command of 932nd Maintenance Group [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Kari Siltz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.