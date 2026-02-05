(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bethany Ransier assumes command of 932nd Maintenance Group [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bethany Ransier assumes command of 932nd Maintenance Group

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz 

    932nd Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Bethany Ransier, 932nd Maintenance Group commander, listens to Col. Jeffrey Smith, 932nd Airlift Wing commander, who expressed his confidence in her leadership skills in her next chapter as a commander during her assumption of command ceremony, Feb. 7, 2026, Hangar 1, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The assumption of command ceremony signified the transfer of authority and leadership to an officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 20:24
    Photo ID: 9512019
    VIRIN: 260207-F-FK467-1238
    Resolution: 3024x2016
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bethany Ransier assumes command of 932nd Maintenance Group [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Kari Siltz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

