U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bethany Ransier assumes command of 932nd Maintenance Group

Lt. Col. Bethany Ransier, 932nd Maintenance Group commander, receives the 932nd Maintenance Group guidon from Col. Jeffrey Smith, 932nd Airlift Wing commander, during an Assumption of Command ceremony, Feb. 7, 2026, Hangar 1, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. The passing of the guidon flag represents the transfer of responsibility to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)
Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
Date Posted:
|02.07.2026 20:24
Photo ID:
|9512017
VIRIN:
|260207-F-FK467-1056
Resolution:
|1384x2078
Size:
|852.07 KB
Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
