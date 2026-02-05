U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bethany Ransier assumes command of 932nd Maintenance Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Bethany A. Ransier, 932nd Maintenance Group commander, addresses the audience during her assumption of command ceremony, Feb. 7, 2026, Hangar 1, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Ransier highlighted her excitement to work together with her Airmen in fulfilling Air Force Reserve and 932nd AW mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)