    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bethany Ransier assumes command of 932nd Maintenance Group [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bethany Ransier assumes command of 932nd Maintenance Group

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz 

    932nd Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Bethany A. Ransier, 932nd Maintenance Group commander, addresses the audience during her assumption of command ceremony, Feb. 7, 2026, Hangar 1, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Ransier highlighted her excitement to work together with her Airmen in fulfilling Air Force Reserve and 932nd AW mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kari Siltz)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 20:24
    Photo ID: 9512018
    VIRIN: 260207-F-FK467-1116
    Resolution: 3449x2297
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bethany Ransier assumes command of 932nd Maintenance Group [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Kari Siltz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

