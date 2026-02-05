(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers compete in 30th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition [Image 32 of 35]

    Soldiers compete in 30th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

    TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Austin Brooks, assigned to the 301st Troop Command, completes weapon qualification during day one of the 30th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition in Tullahoma, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2026. The competition showcased the command’s commitment to readiness, discipline, and excellence by challenging Soldiers to demonstrate the skills, resilience, and warrior ethos required to succeed in today’s operational environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 07:53
    Photo ID: 9511633
    VIRIN: 260206-Z-HE111-1034
    Resolution: 2932x3794
    Size: 1000.78 KB
    Location: TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers compete in 30th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition [Image 35 of 35], by SGT Kalina Hyche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

