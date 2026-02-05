Soldiers compete in 30th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Scott Sheber, assigned to the 1-230th Aviation Battalion, conducts M17 qualification tables during day one of the 30th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition in Tullahoma, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)