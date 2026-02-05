Soldiers compete in 30th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 Steven Herod, left, provides feedback to Staff Sgt. Artur Shaylitsa during day one of the 30th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition in Tullahoma, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)