Soldiers compete in 30th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Artur Shaylitsa, assigned to the 1-181st Field Artillery Regiment, completes M17 qualification tables during day one of the 30th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition in Tullahoma, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2026. The competition showcased the command’s commitment to readiness, discipline, and excellence by challenging Soldiers to demonstrate the skills, resilience, and warrior ethos required to succeed in today’s operational environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kalina Hyche)