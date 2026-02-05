Liaison Monitoring Team Engages Local Leaders During JMRC Rotation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Florida Army National Guard Spc. Chandler Padgett, an infantryman assigned to the Liaison Monitoring Team with Troop C, 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conducts preventative maintenance on a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle before a convoy patrol during a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026. The training enhanced interoperability and readiness for multinational operations in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)