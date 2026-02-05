Liaison Monitoring Team Engages Local Leaders During JMRC Rotation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Florida Army National Guardsmen Sgt. 1st Class Francisco Pardo, right, and Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Michael Hornback, center, assigned to a Liaison Monitoring Team with Troop C, 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, meet with local residents and community leaders during a training scenario as part of a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026. The team facilitated communication and coordination between multinational partners and the local population to support synchronized operations throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)