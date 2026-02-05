(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Liaison Monitoring Team Engages Local Leaders During JMRC Rotation [Image 3 of 4]

    Liaison Monitoring Team Engages Local Leaders During JMRC Rotation

    GERMANY

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guardsmen assigned to a Liaison Monitoring Team with Troop C, 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, meet with local residents and community leaders during a training scenario as part of a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026. The team facilitated communication and coordination between multinational partners and the local population to support synchronized operations throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 04:40
    Photo ID: 9511576
    VIRIN: 260206-Z-KX552-1015
    Resolution: 5918x4121
    Size: 9.76 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liaison Monitoring Team Engages Local Leaders During JMRC Rotation [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida Army National Guard
    Alaska Army National Guard
    JMRC
    LMT
    TFG36

