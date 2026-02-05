Liaison Monitoring Team Engages Local Leaders During JMRC Rotation

Florida Army National Guard Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Michael Hornback, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, meets with community leaders during a training scenario as part of a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026. The Religious Support Team, comprised of chaplains and religious support specialists facilitated communication and coordination between multinational partners and the local population to support synchronized operations throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
