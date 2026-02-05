(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Liaison Monitoring Team Engages Local Leaders During JMRC Rotation

    Liaison Monitoring Team Engages Local Leaders During JMRC Rotation

    GERMANY

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Michael Hornback, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, meets with community leaders during a training scenario as part of a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 6, 2026. The Religious Support Team, comprised of chaplains and religious support specialists facilitated communication and coordination between multinational partners and the local population to support synchronized operations throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.07.2026 04:40
