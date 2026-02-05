Navy, Marine Corps leaders tour 125th Fighter Wing, F-35A operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Merles of Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Navy Capt. Craig Malloy of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville and Navy Capt. Bill Dull of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, listen as U.S. Air Force Col. David Siemion explains the helmet-mounted display of an F-35A Lightning II during a flightline tour Feb. 6, 2026, at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida. Siemion, a command pilot with combat experience in the F-15C, highlighted the aircraft’s controls and advances from prior generations. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)