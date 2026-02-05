(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy, Marine Corps leaders tour 125th Fighter Wing, F-35A operations [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy, Marine Corps leaders tour 125th Fighter Wing, F-35A operations

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Merles of Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Navy Capt. Craig Malloy of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville and Navy Capt. Bill Dull of Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, listen as U.S. Air Force Col. David Siemion explains the helmet-mounted display of an F-35A Lightning II during a flightline tour Feb. 6, 2026, at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida. Siemion, a command pilot with combat experience in the F-15C, highlighted the aircraft’s controls and advances from prior generations. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 18:42
    Photo ID: 9511220
    VIRIN: 260206-M-BD377-3773
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.19 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy, Marine Corps leaders tour 125th Fighter Wing, F-35A operations [Image 5 of 5], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy, Marine Corps leaders tour 125th Fighter Wing, F-35A operations
    Navy, Marine Corps leaders tour 125th Fighter Wing, F-35A operations
    Navy, Marine Corps leaders tour 125th Fighter Wing, F-35A operations
    Navy, Marine Corps leaders tour 125th Fighter Wing, F-35A operations
    Navy, Marine Corps leaders tour 125th Fighter Wing, F-35A operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy, Marine Corps leaders tour 125th Fighter Wing, F-35A operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F35
    Joint Readiness
    USMCNews
    Marines
    Air Force
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery