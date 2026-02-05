U.S. Air Force Col. David Siemion, deputy commander of the 125th Fighter Wing, listens as Marine Corps Col. David Merles of Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island asks questions during a flightline tour near an F-35A Lightning II Feb. 6, 2026, at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida. The visit brought Navy and Marine Corps commanders together to strengthen joint readiness and regional partnerships. Siemion, a command pilot with combat experience in the F-15C, highlighted the aircraft’s controls and advances from prior generations. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 18:42
|Photo ID:
|9511218
|VIRIN:
|260206-M-BD377-3503
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.59 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy, Marine Corps leaders tour 125th Fighter Wing, F-35A operations [Image 5 of 5], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy, Marine Corps leaders tour 125th Fighter Wing, F-35A operations
No keywords found.