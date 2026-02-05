Navy, Marine Corps leaders tour 125th Fighter Wing, F-35A operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. David Siemion, deputy commander of the 125th Fighter Wing, listens as Marine Corps Col. David Merles of Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island asks questions during a flightline tour near an F-35A Lightning II Feb. 6, 2026, at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida. The visit brought Navy and Marine Corps commanders together to strengthen joint readiness and regional partnerships. Siemion, a command pilot with combat experience in the F-15C, highlighted the aircraft’s controls and advances from prior generations. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)