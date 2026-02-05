(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy, Marine Corps leaders tour 125th Fighter Wing, F-35A operations [Image 4 of 5]

    Navy, Marine Corps leaders tour 125th Fighter Wing, F-35A operations

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    U.S. Navy and Marine Corps commanders look into the cockpit of an F-35A Lightning II during a flightline tour Feb. 6, 2026, at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida. The visit to the 125th Fighter Wing focused on strengthening joint readiness and regional partnerships through firsthand familiarization with fifth-generation airpower capabilities. The first aircraft’s arrival in July 2025 marked a milestone in the wing’s transition from the F-15C/D Eagles. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 18:42
    Photo ID: 9511219
    VIRIN: 260206-M-BD377-3603
    Resolution: 5334x3556
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy, Marine Corps leaders tour 125th Fighter Wing, F-35A operations [Image 5 of 5], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F35
    Joint Readiness
    USMCNews
    Marines
    Air Force
    Navy

