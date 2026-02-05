Navy, Marine Corps leaders tour 125th Fighter Wing, F-35A operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy and Marine Corps commanders look into the cockpit of an F-35A Lightning II during a flightline tour Feb. 6, 2026, at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida. The visit to the 125th Fighter Wing focused on strengthening joint readiness and regional partnerships through firsthand familiarization with fifth-generation airpower capabilities. The first aircraft’s arrival in July 2025 marked a milestone in the wing’s transition from the F-15C/D Eagles. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)