Navy, Marine Corps leaders tour 125th Fighter Wing, F-35A operations
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES
02.06.2026
U.S. Navy and Marine Corps commanders attended a mission briefing and tour Feb. 6 at the 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base in Florida to strengthen joint readiness.
Hosted by Air Force Col. Mansour Elhihi, the wing’s commander, the visit brought command teams together for capability discussions and a close look at the wing’s new F-35A Lightning II fleet. The first aircraft’s arrival in July 2025 marked a milestone in the wing’s transition from the F-15C/D Eagles.
Elhihi updated attendees on the Florida Air National Guard’s state and federal missions and explained the advanced capabilities of the fifth-generation fighter, emphasizing rapid mobilization and the Guard’s role in supporting both domestic response and global operations.
Following the wing mission brief, leaders received an F-35A overview and toured the flightline, underscoring the value of joint familiarity and routine coordination in supporting readiness across Northeast Florida and beyond.
The briefing and tour highlighted the importance of strengthening partnerships among neighboring commands to enable faster integration and more effective power projection during crisis response or contingency operations.
