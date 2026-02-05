(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    513th Air Control Group Celebrates Airmen and Civilian Achievement at Tinker AFB [Image 4 of 4]

    513th Air Control Group Celebrates Airmen and Civilian Achievement at Tinker AFB

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    513th Air Control Group

    Kayla Mays, a 513th Air Control Group civilian aviation resource manager, poses with U.S. Air Force Col. Anne Ridlon, commander of the 513th Air Control Group, and U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Zeese, deputy commander of the 513th Air Control Group, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 6, 2026. Mays is recognized as the 513th Air Control Group Category I Civilian of the Year for 2025 for revitalizing the squadron aviation resource management training program, resulting in zero deficiencies during the 2025 Unit Effectiveness Inspection Capstone event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

