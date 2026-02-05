Everett Folsom-Feldt, a 513th Air Control Group civilian command support staff member, accepts an Air Force Reserve Command Certificate from Col. Robert Zeese, deputy commander of the 513th Air Control Group, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 6, 2026. Folsom-Feldt is recognized as a “Hard Charger” for outstanding professionalism, technical expertise and demonstrated excellence observed by the Inspector General team during the 513th ACG Unit Effectiveness Inspection Capstone, reflecting great credit upon himself, his unit and the Air Force Reserve Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2026 17:36
|Photo ID:
|9511122
|VIRIN:
|260206-F-PA224-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 513th Air Control Group Celebrates Airmen and Civilian Achievement at Tinker AFB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.