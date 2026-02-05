(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    513th Air Control Group Celebrates Airmen and Civilian Achievement at Tinker AFB [Image 3 of 4]

    513th Air Control Group Celebrates Airmen and Civilian Achievement at Tinker AFB

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    513th Air Control Group

    Rick Taylor, a 513th Air Control Group civilian financial management specialist, poses with U.S. Air Force Col. Anne Ridlon, commander of the 513th Air Control Group, and U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Zeese, deputy commander of the 513th Air Control Group, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 6, 2026. Taylor is presented the 513th Air Control Group Category II Civilian second quarter 2025 award and the 513th Air Control Group Category II Civilian of the Year award for 2025 in recognition of his exceptional financial management, diligence and performance, identifying him as one of the top professionals within 10th Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 17:36
    Photo ID: 9511136
    VIRIN: 260206-F-PA224-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 513th Air Control Group Celebrates Airmen and Civilian Achievement at Tinker AFB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Tinker Air Force Base
    #Air Force Reserve Command
    #513th Air Control Group
    #10th Air Force
    #UEI Capstone
    #Civilian Professionals

