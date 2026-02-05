513th Air Control Group Celebrates Airmen and Civilian Achievement at Tinker AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rick Taylor, a 513th Air Control Group civilian financial management specialist, poses with U.S. Air Force Col. Anne Ridlon, commander of the 513th Air Control Group, and U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Zeese, deputy commander of the 513th Air Control Group, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 6, 2026. Taylor is presented the 513th Air Control Group Category II Civilian second quarter 2025 award and the 513th Air Control Group Category II Civilian of the Year award for 2025 in recognition of his exceptional financial management, diligence and performance, identifying him as one of the top professionals within 10th Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)