513th Air Control Group Celebrates Airmen and Civilian Achievement at Tinker AFB

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Trisha Popecoley, a 970th Aerospace Control Squadron aerospace medical service specialist, receives an Air Force Reserve Command Certificate from U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Zeese, deputy commander of the 513th Air Control Group, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 6, 2026. Popecoley is recognized as a “Hard Charger” for medical excellence, outstanding professionalism, technical expertise and demonstrated performance observed by the Inspector General team during the 513th Air Control Group Unit Effectiveness Inspection Capstone, reflecting great credit upon herself, her unit and the Air Force Reserve Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)