SFC Taila Ames Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Captain Sophie Rosado makes remarks during a re-enlistment and promotion ceremony for Sergeant First Class Taila Ames in Hanover, Maryland, January 28, 2026. The ceremony recognized Ames’ continued dedication to the U.S. Army and highlighted the support of her family throughout her service. (U.S. Army courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Suzy Jeong)