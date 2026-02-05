SFC Talia Ames Promotion Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sergeant First Class Talia Ames and her mother react to kind words during her re-enlistment and promotion ceremony in Hanover, Maryland, January 28, 2026. The ceremony recognized Ames’ continued dedication to the U.S. Army and highlighted the support of her family throughout her service. (U.S. Army courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Suzy Jeong)