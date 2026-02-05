(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SFC Talia Ames Promotion Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    SFC Talia Ames Promotion Ceremony

    HANOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Franklin 

    7th Signal Command

    Colonel Michael Duval makes remarks during Sergeant First Class Taila Ames’ re-enlistment and promotion ceremony in Hanover, Maryland, January 28, 2026. The ceremony recognized Ames’ continued dedication to the U.S. Army and highlighted the support of her family throughout her service. (U.S. Army courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Suzy Jeong)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 22:02
    Photo ID: 9509409
    VIRIN: 260128-A-BP481-1011
    Resolution: 600x535
    Size: 113.4 KB
    Location: HANOVER, MARYLAND, US
    This work, SFC Talia Ames Promotion Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Brandon Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

