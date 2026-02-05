SFC Talia Ames Re-Enlistment Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Captain Sophie Rosado administers the oath of re-enlistment to Sergeant First Class Talia Ames in Hanover, Maryland, January 28, 2026. The ceremony recognized Ames’ continued dedication to the U.S. Army and highlighted the support of her family throughout her service. (U.S. Army courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Suzy Jeong)