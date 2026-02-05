(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak's annual "Winter Tracks"

    Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak’s annual “Winter Tracks”

    LIBBY, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    Photo of mining expert Robert Viergutz teaching a groups of elementary school-aged students local mining history and how to identity rocks and minerals, during the Friends of Scotchman Peak Wilderness 12th annual "Winter Tracks" event, Jan. 23 and 29, 2026. Libby Dam, a U. S. Army Corps of Engineers operating project in Libby, Montana, hosted the event on both days.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 18:45
    Photo ID: 9509173
    VIRIN: 260130-A-VA654-7591
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 961.61 KB
    Location: LIBBY, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak’s annual “Winter Tracks” [Image 8 of 8], by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak’s annual “Winter Tracks”

