Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak’s annual “Winter Tracks”

Photo of mining expert Robert Viergutz teaching a groups of elementary school-aged students local mining history and how to identity rocks and minerals, during the Friends of Scotchman Peak Wilderness 12th annual "Winter Tracks" event, Jan. 23 and 29, 2026. Libby Dam, a U. S. Army Corps of Engineers operating project in Libby, Montana, hosted the event on both days.