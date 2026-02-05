Photo of mining expert Robert Viergutz teaching a groups of elementary school-aged students local mining history and how to identity rocks and minerals, during the Friends of Scotchman Peak Wilderness 12th annual "Winter Tracks" event, Jan. 23 and 29, 2026. Libby Dam, a U. S. Army Corps of Engineers operating project in Libby, Montana, hosted the event on both days.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 18:45
|Photo ID:
|9509173
|VIRIN:
|260130-A-VA654-7591
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|961.61 KB
|Location:
|LIBBY, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak’s annual “Winter Tracks” [Image 8 of 8], by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak’s annual “Winter Tracks”
No keywords found.