Photo of Montana State Fish, Wildlife and Parks Bear Biologist Garrett Tovey teaching a group of elementary school-aged students how to track and identify other animal signs, one of the various activity stations students rotated through during the Friends of Scotchman Peak’s 12th annual “Winter Tracks” event, Jan. 23, 2026 and Jan 29, 2026. Libby Dam, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' operating project in Libby, Montana, hosted this year's event.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 18:45
|Photo ID:
|9509161
|VIRIN:
|260130-A-VA654-1501
|Resolution:
|960x1085
|Size:
|440.19 KB
|Location:
|LIBBY, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak's annual "Winter Tracks"
