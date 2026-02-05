Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak’s annual “Winter Tracks”

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Photo of Montana State Fish, Wildlife and Parks Biologist Sam Martinez teaching a group of elementary school-aged students about 'hooves, horns and hides' during Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness (FSPW) 12th annual “Winter Tracks” event, Jan. 23, 2026 and Jan. 29, 2026, at Libby Dam, Libby, Montana. The annual event teaches students about outdoor cooking, bear awareness, primitive fire making, how to track various animal signs and to identify native trees.