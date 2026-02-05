(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak’s annual “Winter Tracks” [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak’s annual “Winter Tracks”

    LIBBY, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    Photo of Montana State Fish, Wildlife and Parks Biologist Sam Martinez teaching a group of elementary school-aged students about 'hooves, horns and hides' during Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness (FSPW) 12th annual “Winter Tracks” event, Jan. 23, 2026 and Jan. 29, 2026, at Libby Dam, Libby, Montana. The annual event teaches students about outdoor cooking, bear awareness, primitive fire making, how to track various animal signs and to identify native trees.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 18:45
    Photo ID: 9509157
    VIRIN: 260130-A-VA654-2733
    Resolution: 1422x1946
    Size: 639.93 KB
    Location: LIBBY, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak’s annual “Winter Tracks” [Image 8 of 8], by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak’s annual “Winter Tracks”
    Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak’s annual “Winter Tracks”
    Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak’s annual “Winter Tracks”
    Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak’s annual “Winter Tracks”
    Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak’s annual “Winter Tracks”
    Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak’s annual “Winter Tracks”
    Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak’s annual “Winter Tracks”
    Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak’s annual “Winter Tracks”

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak’s annual “Winter Tracks”

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery