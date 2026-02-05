Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak’s annual “Winter Tracks”

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Photo of a group of Libby, Montana, homeschool students and parents with Libby Dam park rangers, local, state and federal educators, expert naturalists and wildlife biologists who participated in the Friends of Scotchman Peak Wilderness 12th annual "Winter Tracks" event, Jan. 23 and 29, 2026. Libby Dam collaborated with the FSPW to teach elementary school-aged students that enjoying the outdoors and managing resources responsibly go hand in hand.