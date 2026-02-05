Photo of a group of Libby, Montana, homeschool students and parents with Libby Dam park rangers, local, state and federal educators, expert naturalists and wildlife biologists who participated in the Friends of Scotchman Peak Wilderness 12th annual "Winter Tracks" event, Jan. 23 and 29, 2026. Libby Dam collaborated with the FSPW to teach elementary school-aged students that enjoying the outdoors and managing resources responsibly go hand in hand.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 18:45
|Photo ID:
|9509171
|VIRIN:
|260130-A-VA654-9183
|Resolution:
|1836x968
|Size:
|747.6 KB
|Location:
|LIBBY, MONTANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak’s annual “Winter Tracks” [Image 8 of 8], by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Snowshoes, science and stewardship: Libby Dam engineers the next generation of conservationists during Scotchman Peak’s annual “Winter Tracks”
No keywords found.