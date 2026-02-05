26th MEU bids farewell to Reid, welcomes Stansberry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ben Reid, the outgoing commanding officer of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, speaks to ceremony attendees during the 26th MEU change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 5, 2026. The ceremony honored Reid as he relinquished command to Col. Michael Stansberry, incoming commander. A change of command ceremony signifies the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from one commander to another. Reid’s next assignment is in Oahu, Hawaii where he will serve with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jorge Borjas)